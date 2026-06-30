Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has extended Rabi paddy procurement period till July 3 to facilitate the lifting of paddy from mandis in five districts, where stocks remain uncleared, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said Tuesday.

The extension is aimed at ensuring smooth procurement operations, achieving season’s procurement target and addressing concerns raised by farmers, minister said.

The state has set a procurement target of 20 lakh metric tonnes of Rabi paddy. So far, it has procured 18.79 lakh metric tonnes.

Farmers have expressed concern over the delay, saying prolonged storage at procurement centres could expose the paddy to rain and damage, leading to losses.