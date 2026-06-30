Thuamul Rampur: The block administration visited the remote Tumonikhol village in Kalahandi district within days of an Orissa POST report highlighting its long-pending civic issues and initiated measures to address them.

A team led by Block Development Officer (BDO) Dhruva Charan Muduli trekked nearly 3 to 4 kilometres through hilly terrain to reach the village under Birikot gram panchayat in Thuamul Rampur block.

Acting on the directions of Block Chairman Dayanidhi Majhi, the officials interacted with residents and discussed issues related to roads, drinking water, electricity, health care, education, housing and social welfare schemes.

Officials said, “Repair work at the village school has begun after its damaged tin roof was brought to the administration’s notice. A drinking water tank has also been installed on a priority basis to provide safe water to residents, who had long depended on a nearby stream for drinking water.”

Officials also said, “the Birikot-Tumonikhol road project under the Chief Minister’s Road Scheme has been awarded to a Class-I contractor to improve connectivity.”

The administration expressed hope that the village would receive electricity by the Dasahara festival this year.

During the visit, officials announced that, “all households in the village would be surveyed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. They also said the ration distribution point would be shifted to Bandhakana village for easier access.”

The administration further said a new well would be constructed immediately, while documents of eligible beneficiaries left out of the Subhadra Yojana, ration card and pension schemes would be prepared without delay by the panchayat executive officer and the village employment assistant.

PNN