Bhubaneswar: Vigilance Department Tuesday unearthed assets worth crores of rupees, including 20 high-value plots and two buildings, during searches on the properties of an officer of the state-run Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, officials said.

The searches were conducted at four locations linked to Dhanurdhar Biswal, establishment officer in the office of the superintendent of VIMSAR-Burla, following allegations that he possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, they said.

During the raids, vigilance officials detected 20 valuable plots on the outskirts of Sambalpur town, two buildings, including a multi-storeyed structure, Rs 19.72 lakh in cash, a truck, a four-wheeler, two tractors and gold ornaments, they added.

A team comprising two Deputy Superintendents of Police, five inspectors, three assistant sub-inspectors and other supporting staff participated in the search operation, officials said.