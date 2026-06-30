Thuamul Rampur: Police Monday arrested seven persons and forwarded them to court in connection with the alleged attack on a Dalit family at Taragaon under the jurisdiction of Thuamul Rampur police station. The accused have been identified as Nabin Majhi (40), Santosh Majhi (25), Daya Sagar Goud (22), Sanurjaya Majhi (32), Subas Goud (40), Sarathi Majhi (27), and Denga Majhi (50).

According to reports, violence erupted May 30 following a dispute over a love marriage between an SC youth and an ST woman. A large group of people belonging to OBC and ST communities allegedly broke into the residence of an SC family and assaulted its members.

In the attack, Ajaya Naik, Haladhar Naik and Ratnabati Naik sustained serious injuries and were admitted to hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, eight Dalit families from the village allegedly fled their homes, fearing for their lives.

Protesting the alleged delay in the arrest of the accused, members of the All Odisha Scheduled Caste Federation met DSP Haribandhu Bhatra in the absence of the Superintendent of Police and demanded immediate justice. They also warned of a protest outside the police station if prompt action was not taken.

Commenting on the matter, Thuamul Rampur police station officer-in-charge Kaibalya Seth said the investigation took some time as the case was sensitive and required examination from all angles. He added that seven persons have so far been arrested in connection with Case No. 91/26 and that efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused.