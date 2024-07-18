Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs 288.61 crore for the construction of a Railway Flyover connecting Sambalpur Station to Sambalpur city Station covering a distance of 8.10km.

This significant infrastructure project aims to enhance train operations and alleviate congestion at these critical junctions in Sambalpur.

The construction of the flyover is part of the Energy Corridor of Indian Railways which will help reduce the pollution on roads and make sure that the cost of logistics comes down.

The flyover between Sambalpur station and city station will facilitate simultaneous train movements from all directions at Sambalpur ensuring a hassle-free train movement towards Titilagarh, Angul and Jharsuguda. The East Coast Railway (ECoR) also aims to eliminate cross-traffic delays and operational inefficiencies through the construction of the flyover.

“Currently, cross-traffic from Jharsuguda, Titilagarh and Angul directions leads to delays and operational inefficiencies at Sambalpur Junction and Sambalpur City Stations. The construction of this flyover will resolve these issues by enabling simultaneous train movements without surface crossings, thus preventing detentions and enhancing overall train operational capabilities in the region,” said ECoR sources Thursday.

The approved flyover will provide dedicated infrastructure for trains from and to Titlagarh, Jharsuguda, and Angul directions, bypassing the need to cross other lines.

“The trains will not be detained at Sambalpur/Sambalpur City Stations and nearby Stations any more, significantly reducing waiting periods for trains approaching this busy junction,” added ECoR sources.

IANS