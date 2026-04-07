Bhubaneswar: Odisha, Tuesday, emerged as a leading state in the country in the urban development sector, securing the first position for the successful implementation and service delivery under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0.

AMRUT 2.0, which was launched in October 2021 and extended up to March 2027, aims to ensure universal water supply, rejuvenation of water bodies and improved urban infrastructure across cities.

According to an official statement issued, Odisha has emerged as a leading state by securing the first position in the entire country with the successful implementation of AMRUT 2.0.

“In Odisha, the mission has witnessed significant progress across 89 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), with 345 projects approved at an estimated cost of Rs 4030.18 crore, covering both water supply and waterbody rejuvenation initiatives,” the state government told.

It also added that 99 projects under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme have already been completed in the state, while the remaining are progressing steadily across various stages of implementation.

Odisha’s Housing and Urban Development department claimed that the state has achieved near-total utilisation of available funds, reflecting robust financial planning and efficient project management.

Under AMRUT 2.0, Odisha has made notable strides in strengthening urban water infrastructure.

Seven Water Treatment Plants with a combined capacity of 43 MLD have been commissioned, benefitting 2.83 lakhs of citizens.

In addition, 24×7 water supply systems have been operationalised in key urban centres, alongside the provision of more than 2.7 lakh household water connections.

Overall, more than five lakh urban residents have directly benefited from these interventions.

Speaking on the achievement, the Housing and Urban Development department Minister, Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, said, “Securing the top rank under AMRUT 2.0 reflects Odisha’s focused approach towards ensuring reliable water access and stronger urban infrastructure. Our priority is clear — every household should have access to safe water, every city should have efficient systems and every ULB should be empowered to deliver better services. We will continue to build cities that are resilient, inclusive and future-ready, aligned with the vision of a Viksit Odisha.”

The department also noted that under “Pay Jal Survekshan” and “Jai Hi AMRUT” programmes, Odisha has secured incentives and is advancing projects for improved water management and reuse.

Community-driven initiatives such as “AMRUT Mitra and Women for Tree” programmes have further strengthened environmental sustainability, with plantation drives and waterbody rejuvenation undertaken through women self help groups.