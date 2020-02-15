Cuttack: Odisha entered the quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy after drawing their ninth and last Elite Group-C match against Jharkhand on the fourth and final day at the Barabati Stadium here Saturday.

The home team declared their second innings at 187/1 after taking a first innings lead of 80 runs. Skipper Subhransu Senapati scored an unbeaten 100 while Debasish Samantray continued his scintillating form with an impressive 64. Samantray, who scored 156 in the first innings was adjudged the Man of the Match.

The draw secured Odisha the second spot in Group C standings, 38 points behind runaway leaders Jammu and Kashmir. Out of the nine matches played, Odisha won five – against Chhattisgarh, Services, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Assam, drawn two – against Tripura and Jharkhand, and lost two – against Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Senapati-led team will face rivals West Bengal in the quarterfinals.

Brief Scores

Odisha 436 and 187/1 (51 overs)

Jharkhand: 356

PNN