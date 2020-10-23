Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported Friday 1,793 new case of COVID-19 infections. This is the fourth successive day when the state has recorded less than 2,000 COVID-19 positive cases. Among the new coronavirus infections 1,031 persons were in quarantine while the remainder contracted the disease after coming into contact with positive cases. Currently the number of active cases in Odisha stands at 19,579. So far 2,77,887 persons in Odisha have tested positive for COVID-19 while the number of recovered patients stands at 2,57,041.

Eighteen new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. With these new deaths the toll went up to 2,014 in Odisha. Most of the deceased had other comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension. Gajapati, Khurda and Angul districts reported three deaths each. Jajpur and Mayurbhanj accounted for two fatalities each while the districts of Nabarangpur, Puri, Malkangiri, Bhadrak and Dhenkanal reported one death each.

Khurda district continued to be the hotspot of COVID-19 with 208 persons testing positive for the disease in the last 24 hours.

Other districts from which cases of new infections were reported are: Cuttack (160), Angul (107), Mayurbhanj (104), Sundargarh (99), Nuapada (84), Puri (82), Jajpur and Bolangir (76 each), Bhadrak (68), Nawarangpur ( 65), Keonjhar (63), Kendrapara and Bargarh (61 each), Jharsuguda (53), Jagatsinghpur (52), Kalahandi (45), Sambalpur and Balasore (40 each), Nayagarh, Malkangiri and Koraput (34 each), Dhenkanal (22), Kandhamal (20), Ganjam (16), Rayagada (14), Gajapati (11), Sonepur and Deogarh (eight each) and Boudh (four).

There were 44 new cases of COVID-19 infection from the state pool.

