Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 10,649 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 5,76,297. Active caseload in the state stands at 1,00,313. Out of the 10,649 new infections, 5,965 were reported from quarantine centres while 4,684 persons contracted the virus locally.

Khurda district has registered the highest number of new COVID-19 cases with 1,557 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Cuttack with 930 new infections.

A total of 1,07,13,098 swab samples have been cumulatively tested in the state so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 8,547.

Other districts that have reported new COVID-19 cases are: Sundargarh (774), Angul (557), Balasore (503), Sambalpur (494), Mayurbhanj (404), Bargarh (391), Jharsuguda (368), Nayagarh (357), Puri (335), Nuapada (331), Jajpur (307), Jagatsinghpur (278), Kalahandi (263), Ganjam (245), Boudh (232), Dhenkanal (220), Bhadrak (216), Nabarangpur (207), Bolangir (198), Subarnapur (195), Kendrapara (185), Keonjhar (175), Koraput (164), Rayagada (163), Deogarh (112), Gajapati (104), Kandhamal (69) and Malkangiri (48).

The State Pool reported 267 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside the state and tested positive.

PNN