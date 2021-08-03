Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 1,129 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the state to 9,80,866. While the number of positive cases reported August 2 was 1,032, it was 1,437 August 1. The active caseload in the state now stands at 14,325 while it was 15,050 August 2. Out of the 1,129 new infections, 657 were reported from quarantine centres while 472 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha also reported 69 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking the toll in the state to 6,102 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Tuesday morning. The state had reported 67 Covid-19 fatalities yesterday.

Khurda reported highest 23 deaths. It was followed by Cuttack (nine), Puri (seven), Kendrapara (six), Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj (three each), Angul, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur and Kalahandi (two each) and Bolangir and Nayagarh (one each).

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 388 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack district with 135 new infections. Notably, Khurda and Cuttack districts had reported 237 and 154 new cases respectively August 2.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (72), Kendrapara (66), Jagatsinghpur (63), Bhadrak (60), Angul (55), Jajpur and Puri (48 each), Nayagarh and Mayurbhanj (20 each), Deogarh and Keonjhar (eight), Dhenkanal (seven), Rayagada and Jharsuguda (six each), Nabarangpur, Sundargarh and Subarnapur (five each), Bolangir, Malkangiri, Boudh and Kandhamal (four each), Nuapada and Bargarh (three each), Ganjam and Koraput (two each) and Sambalpur and Kalahandi (one each).

The State Pool reported 76 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive. It was 50 August 2.

A total of 1,62,23,921 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 1,785.

