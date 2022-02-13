Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 1,148 new Covid-19 cases, of which 244 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,77,262. Active caseload in the state now stands at 12,330.

Odisha reported 22 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,884 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department posted Sunday morning. The state had reported 24 Covid-19 fatalities Saturday.

Balasore reported highest deaths (eight), followed by Sundargarh (four), Ganjam (three), Khurda (two) and Angul, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar and Nabarangpur districts (one each).

Out of total 1,148 new infections, 669 were reported from quarantine centres while 479 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 1,539 cases of coronavirus infections Saturday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 153 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 127 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (94), Balasore (34), Bargarh (12), Bhadrak (13), Bolangir (9), Boudh (25), Cuttack (65), Deogarh (28), Dhenkanal (17), Gajapati (43), Ganjam (13), Jagatsinghpur (26), Jajpur (35), Jharsuguda (13), Kalahandi (35), Kandhamal (33), Kendrapara (27), Keonjhar (22), Koraput (56), Malkangiri (7), Mayurbhanj (42), Nabarangpur (18), Nayagarh (25), Nuapada (26), Puri (19), Rayagada (44), Sambalpur (46) and Subarnapur (9).

The State Pool reported 32 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,84,18,974 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 2,081.

PNN