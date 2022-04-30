Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded 12 new Covid-19 cases, of which three are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,88,046. Active caseload in the state now stands at 80.

Out of total 12 new infections, seven were reported from quarantine centres while five persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 10 cases of coronavirus infections Friday.

Cuttack district registered the highest number of new cases with three persons testing positive for the virus. It was followed by Khurda with two new infections.

Other districts that reported new Covid-19 cases are: Bolangir, Jajpur, Nuapada, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Sundargarh (one each).

The State Pool reported only one new case. This is the person who has come from outside Odisha and has tested positive.

A total of 3,12,96,399 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 10.

PNN