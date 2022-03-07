Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 120 new Covid-19 cases, of which 26 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,86,009. Active caseload in the state now stands at 1,313.

Out of the total 120 new infections, 69 were reported from quarantine centres while 51 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 129 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Sambalpur district registered the highest number of new cases with 23 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Gajapati with 15 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (13), Balasore (5), Bolangir (2), Boudh (3), Cuttack (1), Deogarh (1), Ganjam (1), Jagatsinghpur (1), Jajpur (9), Jharsuguda (12), Khurda (10), Koraput (4), Mayurbhanj (5), Nabarangpur (4), Nuapada (2), Puri (1), Rayagada (2) and Sundargarh (4).

The State Pool reported two (02) new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,95,94,604 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 314.

PNN