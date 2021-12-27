Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 123 new Covid-19 cases, of which 17 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 10,54,004. Active caseload in the state now stands at 1,572.

Odisha also reported one (01) new fatality in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,453 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Monday morning. The state had reported one (01) Covid-19 fatality Sunday.

Khurda district alone reported one (01) death.

Out of the total 123 new infections, 72 were reported from quarantine centres while 51 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 112 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 53 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Sambalpur with 19 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (3), Bhadrak (1), Cuttack (10), Deogarh (2), Gajapati (4), Ganjam (1), Jagatsinghpur (2), Jajpur (5), Mayurbhanj (8), Nayagarh (1) and Puri (2).

The State Pool reported 12 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,52,83,814 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 144.

PNN