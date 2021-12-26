Bhubaneswar: Despite a rise in night temperature, several districts of Odisha experienced fog cover in wee hours of Sunday, the Bhubaneswar centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its afternoon bulletin today. The weather agency has issued a Yellow Warning as dense fog is likely to occur in several parts of the state.

Besides, several parts of the state are likely to experience light to moderate rain or thundershower activities from Monday, the bulletin stated.

According to the agency, dense fog occurred at a few places over Angul, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kandhamal and Malkangiri districts of interior and at one or two places over Ganjam district of south coastal Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Ganjam and Kalahandi. Minimum temperature observed marked rise at one or two places over interior Odisha, appreciable rise at most places over south coastal Odisha, at many places over North Odisha, at a few places over south interior Odisha and no major change at elsewhere over Odisha, IMD said.

Highest maximum temperature of 29.8oC was recorded at Bolangir and the lowest minimum temperature of 11.0oC was recorded at Sundargarh in the plains of Odisha, the regional centre informed.

Weather forecast and warning for next five days:

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 27.12.2021)

Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of interior Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of coastal Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated)

Dense fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Malkangiri and Koraput.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 27.12.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 28.12.2021)

Light to moderate rains or thundershowers are very likely to occur at one or two places over Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Keonjhar district and dry weather is very likely over the remaining districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of coastal Odisha.

Day-3 (valid from 08:30 hrs IST of 28.12.2021 up to 08:30 hrs IST of 29.12.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar and at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore and dry weather very likely over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day-4 (valid from 08:30 hrs IST of 29.12.2021 up to 08:30 hrs IST of 30.12.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Deogarh, Sambalpur and at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Kendrapara and dry weather very likely over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day-5 (valid from 08:30 hrs IST of 30.12.2021 up to 08:30 hrs IST of 31.12.2021)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Temperature forecast:

No major change in minimum temperature (night temperature) for the next four to five days and minimum temperature will be above normal by 20oC to 30oC over the districts of Odisha during the period.

PNN