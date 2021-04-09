Bhubaneswar: Odisha Friday registered 1,282 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,46,808.

Out of the 1,282 new cases, 755 were reported from quarantine centres while 527 contracted the virus locally.

Sundargarh district reported he highest number of cases with 224 fresh infections, followed by Khurda with 192 and Kalahandi with 108.

Full breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 8th April New Positive Cases: 1282

In quarantine: 755

Local contacts: 527 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 49

2. Balasore: 10

3. Bargarh: 84

4. Bhadrak: 24

5. Balangir: 45 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 9, 2021

With the fresh additions, the total number of active cases in Odisha now stands at 5,941.