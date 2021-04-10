Bhubaneswar: Odisha Saturday registered 1,374 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,48,182.

Out of the 1,374 new cases, 812 were reported from quarantine centres while 562 contracted the virus locally.

Sundargarh district reported the highest number of cases with 355, followed by Khurda with 193 and Nuapada with 135.

Full breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 9th April New Positive Cases: 1374

In Quarantine: 812

Local Contacts: 562 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 33

2. Balasore: 17

3. Bargarh: 59

4. Bhadrak: 30

5. Balangir: 12 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 10, 2021

With the fresh additions, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 7,003.