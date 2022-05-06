Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded 14 new Covid-19 cases, of which two are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,88,117. Active caseload in the state now stands at 99.

Out of the total 14 new infections, eight were reported from quarantine centres while six persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 18 cases of coronavirus infections Thursday.

Gajapati district registered the highest number of new cases with three persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Bolangir, Kandhamal and Khurda districts with two new infections each.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases include: Bargarh, Deogarh, Jajpur, Nuapada and Sambalpur (one each).

The State Pool did not report any new case of persons coming from outside Odisha and testing positive for the disease.

A total of 3,13,95,428 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 14.

