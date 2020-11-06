Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 1,494 new cases of coronavirus infections in the state in the last 24 hours. This information was given by the I&PR Department, Government of Odisha in a tweet Friday. Out of the new positive coronavirus cases, 867 persons were in quarantine while the remaining contracted the disease by coming in contact with infected persons. Earlier Thursday the state had reported 1,385 infections.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,393 with 15 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. Most of these COVID-19 patients were suffering from diabetes, hypertension and other complications.

District Wise Breakdown: Among the new cases reported Friday, Khurda district (153) had the maximum number of infections. It was followed by Cuttack district from where 112 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

Other districts from which cases of fresh infections were reported are: Balasore (102), Sundargarh (96), Mayurbhanj (93), Angul (83), Bolangir (79), Keonjhar (69), Puri (63), Jagatsinghpur (60), Kendrapada (56), Nuapada (55), Bargarh (54), Sambalpur (39), Jharsuguda (38), Jajpur (37), Kalahandi (35), Nayagarh(34), Nabarangpur (32), Dhenkanal (28), Ganjam (26), Koraput (21), Bhadrak (19), Malkangiri (18), Boudh (16), Kandhamal and Sonepur (12) each, Rayagada (11), Gajapati (6), and Deogarh (5).

The state pool also reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 infections.

The current number of active cases in Odisha stands at 13,789. So far 2,98,768 persons have tested positive for the disease in the state.

