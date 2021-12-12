Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 160 new Covid-19 cases, of which 20 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,51,574. Active caseload in the state now stands at 1,955.

Odisha also reported one (01) new fatality in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,434 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Sunday morning. The state had reported two (02) Covid-19 fatalities Saturday.

Bhadrak district alone reported one (01) death.

Out of the total 160 new infections, 94 were reported from quarantine centres while 66 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 173 cases of coronavirus infections Saturday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 86 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Sundargarh with 10 new infections.

Also read: CM Naveen Patnaik pays floral tribute to Odia IAF officer Rana Pratap Das

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (1), Balasore (1), Bargarh (2), Bhadrak (2), Cuttack (7), Deogarh (1), Dhenkanal (1), Gajapati (4), Ganjam (2), Jagatsinghpur (1), Jajpur (5), Jharsuguda (1), Kendrapara (2), Mayurbhanj (5), Nayagarh (1), Puri (1), Rayagada (1) and Sambalpur (5).

The State Pool reported 21 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,44,17,127 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 205.

PNN