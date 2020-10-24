Bhubaneswar: Odisha Saturday registered 1,695 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 2,79,582.

Among the new coronavirus infections, 986 persons were in quarantine while the remaining 709 persons contracted the disease after coming into contact with positive cases.

Fifteen new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. With these new deaths, the toll went up to 1,229 in Odisha.

Most of the deceased had other comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension. Mayurbhanj, Khurda (Bhubaneswar) and Sundargarh districts reported two deaths each. Balasore, Gajapati, Sambalpur, Puri, Kandhamal, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Boudh and Angul districts reported one death each.

Khurda district continued to be the hotspot of COVID-19 with 183 persons testing positive for the disease in the last 24 hours.

Other districts from which cases of new infections were reported are: Balasore (128), Sundargarh (110), Cuttack (103), Nuapada (92), Angul (83), Jagatsinghpur (77), Keonjhar (73), Bolangir (65), Jajpur (57) Bargarh (56), Nawarangpur and Puri ( 51 each), Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Ganjam and Jharsuguda (45 each), Kendrapara and Sambalpur (42 each), Malkangiri(37), Kalahandi (36), Bhadrak (35), Kandhamal (34), Nayagarh(32), Sonepur(24), Dhenkanal (23), Rayagada (17), Deogarh and Boudh (11 each) and Gajapati (seven).

There were 35 new cases of COVID-19 infection from the state pool.

