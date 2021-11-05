Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 170 new Covid-19 cases, of which 24 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,42,943. Active caseload in the state now stands at 3,651.

Out of the 170 new infections, 98 were reported from quarantine centres while 72 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 351 cases of coronavirus infections Thursday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 61 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 19 new infections.

Also read: Explosion while making firecrackers leaves three injured

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (11), Bargarh (2), Bhadrak (4), Bolangir (3), Deogarh (1), Dhenkanal (1), Gajapati (1), Ganjam (3), Jagatsinghpur (7), Jajpur (8), Jharsuguda (1), Kendrapara (11), Keonjhar (2), Mayurbhanj (3), Puri (1), Sambalpur (9), Subarnapur (3) and Sundargarh (5).

The State Pool reported 14 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,22,96,558 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 447.

PNN