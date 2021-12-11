Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 173 new Covid-19 cases, of which 21 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,51,414. Active caseload in the state now stands at 2,001.

Out of the total 173 new infections, 102 were reported from quarantine centres while 71 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 286 cases of coronavirus infections Friday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 86 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Mayurbhanj with 19 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (3), Bargarh (3), Bhadrak (1), Bolangir (1), Cuttack (4), Deogarh (1), Dhenkanal (2), Gajapati (3), Jagatsinghpur (2), Jajpur (7), Jharsuguda (1), Kendrapara (1), Koraput (1), Puri (5), Rayagada (1), Sambalpur (5), Subarnapur (1) and Sundargarh (7).

The State Pool reported 19 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,43,57,781 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 307.

PNN