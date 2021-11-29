Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 197 new Covid-19 cases, of which 25 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,48,880. Active caseload in the state now stands at 2,333.

Odisha also reported two (02) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,409 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Monday morning. The state had reported one (01) Covid-19 fatality Sunday.

Bargarh district alone reported two (02) deaths.

Out of the total 197 new infections, 115 were reported from quarantine centres while 82 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 191 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 94 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Sambalpur with 16 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (2), Bargarh (1), Bhadrak (3), Cuttack (6), Deogarh (3), Dhenkanal (4), Ganjam (1), Jagatsinghpur (2), Jajpur (8), Jharsuguda (5), Kendrapara (2), Keonjhar (1), Mayurbhanj (9), Nabarangpur (2), Nayagarh (3), Rayagada (1) and Sundargarh (12).

The State Pool reported 22 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,36,77,774 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 221.

