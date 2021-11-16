Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 206 new Covid-19 cases, of which 32 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,45,862.

Out of the 206 new infections, 121 were reported from quarantine centres while 85 persons contracted the virus locally. However, 254 patients have recovered well taking. Now, the active caseload in the state now stands at 2669.

Meanwhile, as many as two COVID infected patients died in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Tuesday taking the death toll to 8,381. Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

A 93 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease & Hypertension. A 50 years old Female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Bronchial Asthma.

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District.

Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 3

3. Bhadrak: 3

4. Boudh: 2

5. Cuttack: 15

6. Dhenkanal: 1

7. Ganjam: 3

8. Jagatsinghpur: 4

9. Jajpur: 12

10. Jharsuguda: 3

11. Kandhamal: 1

12. Kendrapada: 2

13. Khurda: 120

14. Sambalpur: 3

15. Sundargarh: 5

Besides the State Pool reported 27 Covid cases.

Source: I&PR