Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 225 new Covid-19 cases, of which 37 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 10,54,606. Active caseload in the state now stands at 1,652.

Out of the total 225 new infections, 132 were reported from quarantine centres while 93 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 221 cases of coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 87 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Sambalpur with 23 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (12), Bargarh (2), Bhadrak (2), Bolangir (3), Cuttack (11), Deogarh (5), Dhenkanal (1), Ganjam (1), Jajpur (4), Jharsuguda (9), Kendrapara (4), Keonjhar (6), Mayurbhanj (10), Nabarangpur (2), Nuapada (4), Puri (3), Rayagada (2), Subarnapur (1) and Sundargarh (13).

The State Pool reported 20 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,54,61,138 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 165.

