Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 3,108 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 3,61,450 with 16,889 active cases.
Out of the 3,108 new cases, 1,806 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,302 contracted the virus locally.
Khurda has registered the highest number of COVID-19 infections as 534 more persons in the district contracted the virus, followed by Sundargarh with 523 cases.
A total of 95,28,182 swab samples have been cumulatively tested in the state so far. The number of new recoveries reported is 837.
Also read: COVID resurge in Odisha: Class X, Class XII exams put on hold; hostels to be closed from Apr 19
District wise breakdown:
- Angul: 44
- Balasore: 151
- Bargarh: 132
- Bhadrak: 53
- Bolangir: 133
- Boudh: 9
- Cuttack: 163
- Deogarh: 19
- Dhenkanal: 16
- Gajapati: 18
- Ganjam: 55
- Jagatsinghpur: 29
- Jajpur: 75
- Jharsuguda: 89
- Kalahandi: 55
- Kandhamal: 10
- Kendrapara: 22
- Keonjhar: 105
- Khurda: 534
- Koraput: 23
- Malkangiri: 3
- Mayurbhanj: 71
- Nabarangpur: 156
- Nayagarh: 15
- Nuapada: 140
- Puri: 114
- Rayagada: 38
- Sambalpur: 153
- Subarnapur: 42
- Sundargarh: 523
- State Pool: 118
PNN
Leave a Reply