Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 3,108 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 3,61,450 with 16,889 active cases.

Out of the 3,108 new cases, 1,806 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,302 contracted the virus locally.

Khurda has registered the highest number of COVID-19 infections as 534 more persons in the district contracted the virus, followed by Sundargarh with 523 cases.

A total of 95,28,182 swab samples have been cumulatively tested in the state so far. The number of new recoveries reported is 837.

Also read: COVID resurge in Odisha: Class X, Class XII exams put on hold; hostels to be closed from Apr 19

District wise breakdown:

Angul: 44 Balasore: 151 Bargarh: 132 Bhadrak: 53 Bolangir: 133 Boudh: 9 Cuttack: 163 Deogarh: 19 Dhenkanal: 16 Gajapati: 18 Ganjam: 55 Jagatsinghpur: 29 Jajpur: 75 Jharsuguda: 89 Kalahandi: 55 Kandhamal: 10 Kendrapara: 22 Keonjhar: 105 Khurda: 534 Koraput: 23 Malkangiri: 3 Mayurbhanj: 71 Nabarangpur: 156 Nayagarh: 15 Nuapada: 140 Puri: 114 Rayagada: 38 Sambalpur: 153 Subarnapur: 42 Sundargarh: 523 State Pool: 118

PNN