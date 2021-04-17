Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 3,144 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 3,64,594. The current active caseload in the state stands at 19,077. Out of the 3,144 new infections, 1,823 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,321 persons contracted the virus locally.

Sundargarh district has registered the highest number of new infections with 523 persons testing positive for the disease. It is followed by Khurda with 497 new cases.

A total of 95,65,427 swab samples have been cumulatively tested in the state so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 952.

Other districts that have reported new COVID-19 cases are: Angul (49), Balasore (28), Bargarh (156), Bhadrak (51), Bolangir (92), Boudh (7), Cuttack (140), Deogarh (21), Dhenkanal (1), Gajapati (67), Ganjam (44), Jagatsinghpur (18), Jajpur (76), Jharsuguda (119), Kalahandi (53), Kandhamal (13), Kendrapara (15), Keonjhar (128), Koraput (18), Malkangiri (4), Mayurbhanj (68), Nabarangpur (96), Nayagarh (29), Nuapada (395), Puri (129), Rayagada (44), Sambalpur (149) and Subarnapur (4).

The State Pool reported 110 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside the state and have tested positive.

PNN