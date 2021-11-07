Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 318 new Covid-19 cases, of which 58 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,43,469. Active caseload in the state now stands at 3,209.

Odisha also reported three (03) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,357 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Sunday morning. The state had reported four (04) Covid-19 fatalities Saturday.

The three (03) deaths were from Khurda district alone.

Out of the 318 new infections, 186 were reported from quarantine centres while 132 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 208 cases of coronavirus infections Saturday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 139 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 31 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Sambalpur (21), Balasore (14), Sundargarh (10), Puri (nine), Jajpur (eight), Jagatsinghpur (seven), Bhadrak and Kendrapara (six each), Koraput (five), Angul, Ganjam, Malkangiri and Mayurbhanj (four each), Bolangir (three), Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar and Rayagada (two each) and Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi and Nayagarh (one each).

The State Pool reported 31 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,24,11,230 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 425.

PNN