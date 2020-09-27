Bhubaneswar: A total of 3,378 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, the Health and Family Welfare Department, government of Odisha said on its Twitter handle Sunday. All those who have recovered have been discharged from their respective treatment facilities across Odisha. With the new recoveries reported Sunday, the total number of patients who have beaten the COVID-19 disease rose to 1,73571.

Cuttack district for a change topped the list of recoveries pushing Khurda district to the second spot. Cuttack district reported 540 recoveries in the last 24 hours while for Khurda district the figure stood at 289. Other districts that reported more than 100 recoveries were Puri (200), Jajpur (176), Rayagada (141), Kandhamal and Sundargarh (137 each), Mayurbhanj (130), Sambalpur (127), Kendrapara (123), Jagatsinghpur (115), Balasore (111), Keonjhar (102) and Bargarh (100).

Districts that have registered less than 100 recoveries in the last 24 hours are Koraput (99), Jharsuguda (86), Nabarangpur (84), Sonepur (80), State pool (79), Kalahandi (76), Bolangir (68), Malkangiri (63), Nuapada (49), Bhadrak (47), Angul (45), Dhenkanal (44), Ganjam (42), Nayagarh (36), Gajapati (31), Boudh (14) and seven from Deogarh.

Earlier in the day Odisha registered 3,922 new cases of COVID-19 infections. It took the total tally of infected patients in Odisha to 2,09374. So far the state has registered 797 fatalities. Most of those who have died since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Odisha were suffering from other comorbidities.