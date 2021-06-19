Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 3,427 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 8,73,925. The active caseload in the state now stands at 40,471. Out of the 3,427 new infections, 1,954 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,473 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 42 new fatalities as of Friday taking total tally in the state to 3,550 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Saturday morning.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 553 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 396 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (138), Balasore (261), Bargarh (52), Bhadrak (139), Bolangir (40), Boudh (31), Deogarh (22), Dhenkanal (78), Gajapati (27), Ganjam (26), Jagatsinghpur (108), Jajpur (285), Jharsuguda (10), Kalahandi (35), Kandhamal (41), Kendrapara (111), Keonjhar (47), Koraput (72), Malkangiri (38), Mayurbhanj (162), Nabarangpur (60), Nayagarh (142), Nuapada (20), Puri (217), Rayagada (94), Sambalpur (32), Subarnapur (30) and Sundargarh (78).

The State Pool reported 82 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,30,28,817 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 6,252.

PNN