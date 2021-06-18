Bargarh: Hundreds of farmers from Salhepali area under Bheden block in Bargarh district Friday staged a sit-in in front of the district collectorate alleging delay in paddy procurement.

The farmers said that they have been bringing their produce to the procurement centres. However, the paddy is not being procured by the administration under various pretexts.

The agitating farmers claimed that they had earlier registered and had also been issued tokens for procurement. Even though the district is yet to meet its procurement target, paddy is not being procured intentionally, many farmers rued.

As a result, the farmers await procurement with over 10,000 sacks of paddy kept in open during the rainy season. Low pressure-induced rain has already partially spoiled their produce.

They will intensify their agitation in the days ahead, if their issues are not addressed soon, the farmers warned.

PNN