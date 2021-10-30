Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 374 new Covid-19 cases, of which 65 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,40,969. Active caseload in the state now stands at 4,380.

Odisha also reported four (04) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,329 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Saturday morning. The state had reported three (03) Covid-19 fatalities Friday.

Khurda reported highest deaths (two). It was followed by Cuttack and Nayagarh districts (one each).

Out of the 374 new infections, 218 were reported from quarantine centres while 156 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 365 cases of coronavirus infections Friday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 182 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 17 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Mayurbhanj (22), Balasore (14), Jajpur (13), Jagatsinghpur (11), Sambalpur (10), Sundargarh (nine), Nuapada (eight), Puri (seven), Angul and Bhadrak (six each), Ganjam (five), Bargarh and Deogarh (four each), Kendrapara (three), Dhenkanal and Gajapati (two each) and Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Nayagarh and Subarnapur (one each).

The State Pool reported 43 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,19,24,668 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 553.

PNN