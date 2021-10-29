Bhubaneswar: Hundreds of transgenders Friday protested at Master Canteen Square here demanding action against Minister of State (MoS) Home Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged nexus with the key accused Gobinda Sahu in lady teacher Mamita Meher murder case. This incident came close on the heels of opposition parties demanding the ouster of the minister.

The transgenders staged a sit-in Friday morning seeking justice for the 24-year-old deceased lady teacher of Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling in Kalahandi district. They burnt effigies of the minister and police during the protest.

“We demand a CBI probe into the murder case and stringent action against all those who are involved,” a member of Third-Gender Surakhya Trust said.

It is pertinent to mention, All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) also staged a protest seeking justice for Mamita Meher.

PNN