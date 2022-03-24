Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 38 new Covid-19 cases, of which nine are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,87,323. Active caseload in the state now stands at 476.

Out of the total 38 new infections, 23 were reported from quarantine centres while 15 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 60 cases of coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Gajapati district registered the highest number of new cases with eight persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Jajpur and Khurda districts with six new infections each.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (2), Bargarh (1), Boudh (1), Ganjam (2), Jagatsinghpur (1), Jharsuguda (1), Kendrapara (2), Mayurbhanj (1), Sambalpur (2) and Sundargarh (4).

The State Pool reported only one new case. This is the person who has come from outside Odisha and has tested positive.

A total of 3,03,53,568 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 97.

PNN