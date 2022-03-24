Koraput: All preparations for the urban local body elections in Koraput slated Thursday have been put in place.

The voters will decide the fate of 41 candidates contesting for posts of chairperson and 334 candidates for councillors in Jeypore municipality, Koraput municipality, Sunabeda municipality and Kotpad NAC.

On the eve of elections, night patrolling has been stepped up in all the four civic body areas. To ensure peaceful and smooth conduct of elections, three additional superintendents of police have been tasked to look after law and order.

Police have been deployed in the four civic body areas, said additional superintendent of police Utkal Kishore Das. The administration has given special attention to sensitive booths.

As per reports, 32,875 voters will exercise their franchise in 21 wards of Koraput municipality where four candidates for chairperson and 80 candidates for councilor posts are in the fray.

In Jeypore municipality, there are 18 candidates contesting for the chairperson and 118 for councillors. In Sunabeda municipality, 14 candidates are contesting for chairperson and 93 for councillors.

In Kotpad NAC, five candidates are in the fray for the chairperson and 43 for councillors.

PNN