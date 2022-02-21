Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 388 new Covid-19 cases, of which 86 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,82,869. Active caseload in the state now stands at 5,632.

Odisha reported 15 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 9,026 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department posted Monday morning. The state had reported 17 Covid-19 fatalities Sunday.

Sundargarh reported highest deaths (six). It was followed by Balasore, Cuttack and Khurda districts (two each) and Dhenkanal, Kendrapara and Sambalpur districts (one each).

Out of total 388 new infections, 226 were reported from quarantine centres while 162 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 492 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 53 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Gajapati with 30 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (13), Balasore (11), Bargarh (9), Bhadrak (5), Bolangir (7), Boudh (3), Cuttack (21), Deogarh (5), Dhenkanal (11), Ganjam (7), Jagatsinghpur (7), Jajpur (23), Jharsuguda (13), Kalahandi (3), Kandhamal (4), Kendrapara (15), Keonjhar (8), Koraput (12), Malkangiri (3), Mayurbhanj (20), Nabarangpur (8), Nayagarh (13), Nuapada (8), Puri (3), Rayagada (20), Sambalpur (24) and Sundargarh (16).

The State Pool reported 13 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,88,79,806 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 1,049.

PNN