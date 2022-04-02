Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded 40 new Covid-19 cases, of which two are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,87,701. Active caseload in the state now stands at 365.

Out of the total 40 new infections, 24 were reported from quarantine centres while 16 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 21 cases of coronavirus infections Friday.

Angul district registered highest number of new cases with 22 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Sambalpur with five (05) new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (1), Gajapati (2), Jajpur (2), Jharsuguda (2), Khurda (3) and Mayurbhanj (3).

The State Pool did not report any new case of persons coming from outside Odisha and testing positive for the virus.

A total of 3,07,39,134 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 41.

PNN