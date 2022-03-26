Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 43 new Covid-19 cases, of which 13 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,87,421. Active caseload in the state now stands at 431.

Out of the total 43 new infections, 26 were reported from quarantine centres while 17 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 55 cases of coronavirus infections Friday.

Kendrapara district registered the highest number of new cases with seven (07) persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Gajapati with six (06) new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (3), Bolangir (1), Boudh (2), Cuttack (1), Ganjam (2), Jajpur (3), Jharsuguda (2), Kandhamal (1), Khurda (5), Koraput (1), Mayurbhanj (1), Nuapada (1), Sambalpur (2) and Sundargarh (4).

The State Pool reported only one new case. This is the person who has come from outside Odisha and has tested positive.

A total of 3,04,51,013 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 69.

PNN