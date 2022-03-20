Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 45 new Covid-19 cases, of which eight are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,87,153. Active caseload in the state now stands at 627.

Odisha reported zero new fatality in the last 24 hours, tally in the state remaining constant at 9,116 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department posted Wednesday morning. The state had also reported zero Covid-19 fatality Saturday.

Out of the total 45 new infections, 27 were reported from quarantine centres while 18 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 72 cases of coronavirus infections Saturday.

Ganjam district registered the highest number of new cases with 11 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Kendrapara with six new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (1), Balasore (4), Cuttack (2), Gajapati (5), Jajpur (5), Jharsuguda (1), Khurda (1), Koraput (3), Mayurbhanj (1), Nabarangpur (1), Nayagarh (1), Rayagada (1), Sambalpur (1) and Sundargarh (1).

The State Pool reported zero fresh cases.

A total of 3,01,89,134 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 86.

PNN