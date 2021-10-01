Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 477 new Covid-19 cases, of which 74 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,26,953. Active caseload in the state now stands at 5,556.

Out of the 477 new infections, 278 were reported from quarantine centres while 199 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 602 cases of coronavirus infections Thursday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 200 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 62 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (26), Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj (23 each), Jajpur and Puri (16 each), Sambalpur (11), Dhenkanal (eight), Bhadrak and Kalahandi (seven each), Angul, Keonjhar and Sundargarh (five each), Kendrapara and Koraput (four each), Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Nayagarh and Subarnapur (two each) and Bolangir and Deogarh (one each).

The State Pool reported 45 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,00,34,245 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 559.

PNN