Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 48 new Covid-19 cases, of which 16 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,87,469. Active caseload in the state now stands at 419.

Out of the total 48 new infections, 29 were reported from quarantine centres while 19 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 43 cases of coronavirus infections Saturday.

Bolangir district registered the highest number of new cases with nine persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with eight new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (4), Bhadrak (1), Cuttack (1), Gajapati (7), Jajpur (2), Jharsuguda (3), Kendrapara (3), Khurda (6) and Sambalpur (3).

The State Pool reported only one new case. This is the person who has come from outside Odisha and has tested positive.

A total of 3,04,94,398 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 60.

PNN