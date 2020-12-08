Bhubaneswar: With 523 new COVID-19 recoveries reported Tuesday in the states, the number of recovered patients in Odisha went up to 3,16,970. All the recovered COVID-19 patients have been released from their respective treatment facilities, Odisha government’s Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) said in a number of tweets.

Bolangir district registered the maximum number of recoveries with 55 patients being discharged. The other districts from which recoveries were reported are: Mayurbhanj (52), Khurda (51), Sundargarh (47), Cuttack (45), Angul (32), Jajpur (29), Balasore (26), Bargarh and Nuapada (24 each), Jagatsinghpur (21), Sambalpur (16), Kendrapara (14), Puri (13), Ganjam, Rayagada and Keonjhar (nine each), Koraput (eight), Nayagarh (seven), Kalahandi and Bhadrak (six each), Jharsuguda and Malkangiri (three each), Dhenkanal and Nabarangpur (two each) and Deogarh (one).

Nine new recoveries were reported from the state pool.