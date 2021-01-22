Bhubaneswar: Despite the adverse situation caused by COVID-19 pandemic, export from Odisha in the current financial year up to November has registered 55 per cent increase, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday.

Naveen said this is an outstanding achievement by the exporters of Odisha despite global recession and stiff international competition.

Congratulating the exporting community of the state for this remarkable feat, he hoped that this upward trend will continue in the coming years.

Patnaik said district-level export promotion committee has been constituted in each district to facilitate export of local products.

“There are many local MSME products which have the potential to compete in the global market. Time is not far off when the Departmental stores in Europe and America will be studded with products made by our Women Self Help Groups from Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Malkangiri,” said Patnaik.

“Quality of products is an essential factor for boosting export. We must think of world-class standard while considering the quality aspect of a product or a service,” he added.

He said the state government is striving to create a conducive atmosphere to promote export through greater ease of doing business, implementation of 5T mechanism, infrastructure support and facilities for quality standardisation.

IANS