Bhubaneswar: Odisha Saturday reported 550 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,17,789.

Out of the 550 new cases, 317 were reported from quarantine centres while 233 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 27th November New Positive Cases: 550

In quarantine: 317

Local contacts: 233 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 53

2. Balasore: 21

3. Bargarh: 25

4. Bhadrak: 5

5. Balangir: 21 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) November 28, 2020

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 6,259.

PNN