Bhubaneswar: Odisha Saturday reported 550 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,17,789.
Out of the 550 new cases, 317 were reported from quarantine centres while 233 are local contacts.
District wise breakdown:
Covid-19 Report For 27th November
New Positive Cases: 550
In quarantine: 317
Local contacts: 233
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 53
2. Balasore: 21
3. Bargarh: 25
4. Bhadrak: 5
5. Balangir: 21
The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 6,259.
