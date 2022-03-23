Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded as many as 60 new Covid-19 cases, of which 13 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,87,285. Active caseload in the state now stands at 536.

Out of the total 60 new infections, 36 were reported from quarantine centres while 24 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 32 cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Sundargarh district registered the highest number of new cases with nine persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Balasore and Khurda districts with six new infections each.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Bhadrak (1), Bolangir (4), Boudh (3), Cuttack (3), Gajapati (4), Ganjam (3), Jajpur (5), Kendrapara (3), Koraput (4), Mayurbhanj (3), Nayagarh (1), Rayagada (1) and Sambalpur (2).

The State Pool reported two new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 3,03,12,394 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 83.

PNN