Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 6,019 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 8,31,129. The active caseload in the state now stands at 71,312. Out of the 6,019 new infections, 3,397 were reported from quarantine centres while 2,622 persons contracted the virus locally.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 796 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 531 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (335), Balasore (286), Bargarh (122), Bhadrak (262), Bolangir (66), Boudh (79), Deogarh (24), Dhenkanal (291), Gajapati (34), Ganjam (73), Jagatsinghpur (196), Jajpur (406), Jharsuguda (41), Kalahandi (70), Kandhamal (76), Kendrapara (218), Keonjhar (120), Koraput (142), Malkangiri (85), Mayurbhanj (333), Nabarangpur (151), Nayagarh (191), Nuapada (23), Puri (324), Rayagada (108), Sambalpur (131), Subarnapur (65) and Sundargarh (283).

The State Pool reported 157 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,23,87,968 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 8,836.

PNN