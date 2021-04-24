Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 6,647 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 4,01,341. Active caseload in the state stands at 43,304. Out of the 6,647 new infections, 3,855 were reported from quarantine centres while 2,792 persons contracted the virus locally.

Khurda district has registered the highest number of new cases with 1,189 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 788 new infections.

A total of 98,34,487 swab samples have been cumulatively tested in the state so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 2,452.

Other districts that have reported new COVID-19 cases are: Angul (141), Balasore (53), Bargarh (290), Bhadrak (41), Bolangir (234), Boudh (39), Cuttack (336), Deogarh (34), Dhenkanal (34), Gajapati (96), Ganjam (161), Jagatsinghpur (65), Jajpur (133), Jharsuguda (343), Kalahandi (361), Kandhamal (26), Kendrapara (47), Keonjhar (183), Koraput (67), Malkangiri (17), Mayurbhanj (122), Nabarangpur (224), Nayagarh (110), Nuapada (559), Puri (395), Rayagada (116), Sambalpur (175) and Subarnapur (2).

The State Pool reported 266 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside the state and have tested positive.

PNN