Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 68 new Covid-19 cases, of which 12 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,86,694. Active caseload in the state now stands at 851.

Odisha reported four (04) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 9,115 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department posted Monday morning. The state had reported three (03) Covid-19 fatalities Sunday.

Sundargarh district reported highest deaths (three). It was followed by Kandhamal with one fresh fatality.

Out of the total 68 new infections, 41 were reported from quarantine centres while 27 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 86 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Ganjam district registered the highest number of new cases with 12 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Sambalpur with 11 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (4), Balasore (3), Bhadrak (1), Bolangir (1), Cuttack (4), Gajapati (7), Jagatsinghpur (1), Jajpur (3), Jharsuguda (2), Kalahandi (2), Kandhamal (1), Khurda (4), Koraput (3), Mayurbhanj (2), Nabarangpur (1), Nayagarh (1), Nuapada (1), Puri (1), Subarnapur (1) and Sundargarh (1).

The State Pool reported only one (01) new case. This is the person who has come from outside Odisha and has tested positive.

A total of 2,99,19,332 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 110.

PNN