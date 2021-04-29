Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 6,998 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 4,35,513. Active caseload in the state stands at 57,710. Out of the 6,998 new infections, 4,054 were reported from quarantine centres while 2,944 persons contracted the virus locally.

Khurda district has registered the highest number of new cases with 919 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Cuttack with 517 new infections.

A total of 1,00,41,204 swab samples have been cumulatively tested in the state so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 4,521.

Other districts that have reported new COVID-19 cases are: Angul (325), Balasore (97), Bargarh (330), Bhadrak (91), Bolangir (236), Boudh (65), Deogarh (74), Dhenkanal (22), Gajapati (121), Ganjam (128), Jagatsinghpur (104), Jajpur (226), Jharsuguda (396), Kalahandi (292), Kandhamal (45), Kendrapara (77), Keonjhar (160), Koraput (57), Malkangiri (30), Mayurbhanj (308), Nabarangpur (255), Nayagarh (121), Nuapada (420), Puri (288), Rayagada (181), Sambalpur (323), Subarnapur (131) and Sundargarh (474).

The State Pool reported 185 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside the state and have tested positive.

PNN